Weather forces cancellation of local concert

DAYTON — A local concert was cancelled due to the weather.
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Levitt Pavilion Dayton announced its July 10 concert is cancelled due to expected weather conditions.
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According to the venue’s website, the Steep Canyon Rangers were expected to take the stage at 7 p.m.
The venue did not say if the concert will be made up at a later date.
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