Former Valley View softball coach charged with child pornography

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A former softball coach for Valley View Local Schools is facing dozens of child pornography charges.

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James Grubbs, 48, is facing 29 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and 16 counts of voyeurism, according to two cases filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

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Grubbs pleaded not guilty to all of the charges on July 6, court documents show.

His bond has been set at $1.5 million.

A spokesperson with Valley View Local Schools told News Center 7 that Grubbs was employed as a junior varsity softball coach and then a varsity Assistant coach from Fall 2024.

He was placed on leave on April 28, 2026, pending an investigation. However, he resigned that same day.

Grubbs remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear back in court on July 13.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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