Police searching for local theft suspect

MIAMISBURG — Police are searching for a theft suspect in a local city.
The Miamisburg Police Department posted on social media that they are looking for a man in connection with a theft at a local store.
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The department did not say which store that the person had allegedly stolen from.
Police said if you recognize the man in the photo, or have any information regarding this case, to reach out to Detective Brad Top at 937-847-6615.
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