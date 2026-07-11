Police searching for man accused of stealing items from Beavercreek Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?
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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for a theft suspect.
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The incident happened on July 7, 2026.
A man allegedly entered the Beavercreek Walmart, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying, according to the social media post.
Contact Officer Klei at (937) 426-1225, extension 155, if you have any information.
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