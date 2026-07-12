Woman uses kidney failure disease to become advocate for organ donation

XENIA — A Greene County woman waiting for a lifesaving organ donation is bringing awareness.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Jazmine Moore, 27, went into kidney failure when she was 14.

She comes to Davita Kidney Care three times a week for dialysis.

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Moore spends every day hoping that a life-changing call comes.

“A, you need to wake up, like this is your second chance, you have to get it together,” she said.

Moore went into renal kidney failure over a decade ago.

After over a year of treatment, she heard the words that she had been waiting to hear.

“I was getting off the machine at dialysis at Cincinnati Children’s and they told me that I wasn’t going home,” said Moore.

She got a kidney transplant when she was 16, but had complications.

“It got to the point where I wasn’t able to urinate. And right then and there, I was like, there’s something wrong,” said Moore.

She felt the second shot on life slipping away.

“It lasted me four and a half years. Young, dumb, I was depressed,” said Moore. “I stopped taking medication because I thought, ‘Hey, I took it for this long.’”

Moore said that her family is at the core of her life.

She needed them the most when the doctor said her biggest fear had come true.

“The doctor looked at me and literally put me back into reality and told me that I shouldn’t be talking to him, that my numbers were so high, I should be dead,” said Moore.

Now, Jazmine is back on the list. But she’s not waiting around.

She is spreading the word through social media, A Match for Jazmine.

“My biggest hope is to help advocate for anybody who feels like they don’t have a voice. I will be your voice,” said Moore.

While years of dialysis have been tough on her body, her spirit is still as strong as ever.

“I’ve always been like a when and not a what-if person. Like when I get a kidney, not what if,” said Moore.

She spends time advocating for what’s called paired kidney donation.

It allows two incompatible living donor-recipient pairs to exchange donors.

Visit this website to learn more about organ donation.

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