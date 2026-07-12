UPDATE: 1 injured after car hits tree in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 10:07 P.M.

A person was injured after a car hit a tree in a Dayton on Saturday night.

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Officers and medics responded around 9:09 p.m. to the 4000 block of Prescott Avenue on a reported crash.

A Dayton Police sergeant told our news crew that medics transported a driver after a single vehicle crash. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

Photos show part of the neighborhood surrounded by yellow caution tape.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and the driver’s condition.

We will continue to update this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and medics responded to a crash in Dayton on Saturday night.

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The crash was reported around 9:09 p.m. in the 4000 block of Prescott Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center (RDC) supervisor.

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No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.

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