UPDATE: 1 injured after car hits tree in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 10:07 P.M.
A person was injured after a car hit a tree in a Dayton on Saturday night.
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Officers and medics responded around 9:09 p.m. to the 4000 block of Prescott Avenue on a reported crash.
A Dayton Police sergeant told our news crew that medics transported a driver after a single vehicle crash. No other passengers were in the vehicle.
Photos show part of the neighborhood surrounded by yellow caution tape.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and the driver’s condition.
We will continue to update this developing story.
-INITIAL STORY-
Officers and medics responded to a crash in Dayton on Saturday night.
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The crash was reported around 9:09 p.m. in the 4000 block of Prescott Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center (RDC) supervisor.
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No other information is currently available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.
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