District hosts firework show in remembrance of student killed in bus crash

CLARK COUNTY — Friday night was much more than a high school football game in Clark County.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, hundreds of people gathered, most in red, in honor of 11-year-old Aiden Clark.

Clark died in a bus crash crash involving a Northwestern Local Schools bus on the district’s first day of school on Aug. 22. 2023.

People said they will never forget that day, but are doing what they can to uplift each other.

“I think it’s an awesome cause. I think the more that you can get the community together, it benefits everybody around you,” Gabe Berner said.

Students enjoyed the fireworks.

“I’m just happy that the fireworks going out, and everybody’s gonna have a good time tonight,” Camden Rife said.

When it came to planning the end of the game tribute, the district said:

“Everyone has the freedom to choose how they will cope with this tragic event. The district will host a fireworks show as a way for the community to come together and grow while being respectful of the events.”

A former teacher at the district shared why the event was so important.

“I love the idea that they’re doing an event where they can celebrate the fact that he’s remembered,” Larry Pilson said.

While he did not know Clark, he sees the impact his memory has on those around him.

“From everything I’ve heard about him, he was a great kid. He loved athletics and so a lot of people were touched by the kid, people that didn’t even know the kid.” Pilson said.

