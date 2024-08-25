3 women flown to hospital after rollover golf cart crash in Ohio

KELLEYS ISLAND — Three women were flown to the hospital after a rollover golf cart crash in Ohio on Friday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The crash happened on Kelleys Island around 6:50 p.m. as the women were traveling northbound on Division Street.

A 27-year-old woman was driving the 2017 EZGO golf cart when she lost control, went off the right side of the road, and rolled into nearby trees, according to WOIO-19.

A 25-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were passengers in the golf cart.

The impact caused all three women to be ejected, according to WOIO-19.

The driver was seriously injured and flown to Toledo St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The two passengers were flown to Cleveland Metro Hospital for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

