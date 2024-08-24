1 injured after car crashes into part of Waffle House

DAYTON — 1 person is hurt after crashing into part of a Waffle House in Dayton Saturday morning, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police and medics responded to reports of a crash at the Waffle House in the 1200 block of Wilmington Avenue just before 11 a.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw one car with heavy damage and a brick structure knocked over.

Medics took one person to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the supervisor. Information on the severity of their injuries was not immediately available.

It is unclear how this crash happened.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]