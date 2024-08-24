Red Lobster closing another Ohio restaurant and 22 others within days

STRONGSVILLE — Red Lobster will be moving out of one of its Ohio locations this month, according to new court filings.

The seafood chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May and closed over 100 locations, our sister station WSB in Atlanta reported. Now, Red Lobster wants to also close the location at 17227 Southpark Center in Strongsville.

Court documents filed Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Florida show Red Lobster is exercising its rights to leases at 23 locations. The chain plans to vacate the properties, including the Strongsville restaurant, by Aug. 31.

Red Lobster has requested a court hearing for Aug. 29.

Red Lobster, which was founded in 1968, once had around 650 restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Last year, Red Lobster reported $11 million in third-quarter losses after it added its endless shrimp deal permanently to the menu, WSB reported. The restaurant chain later reported $12.5 million in losses in the fourth quarter of 2023.

