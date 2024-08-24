‘Experience what has disappointed millions;’ National park trolls critics

KENTUCKY — A national park in Kentucky poking fun at receiving a spot on a less-than-ideal list.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky was recently rated as one of the “most disappointing U.S. tourist attractions” in a recent poll.

In a viral social media post, park officials troll the ranking by asking people to come and “experience what has disappointed millions of people for over 225 years.”

“If you would like to experience the disappointment of Mammoth Cave, visit our website and choose from one of our many activities that will leave you unfulfilled!” the post read. “You can be disappointed by a ‘dry hole with very few stalagmites and stalactites’ or discover nothing ‘other than trees’ on over 80+ miles of hiking, biking, horseback riding, and water trails. (Fair warning – there are bugs in the outdoors, cellular phone service is spotty, and there are stairs on some of our cave tours.)”

Officials told potential visitors that “a world regret awaits” them at Mammoth Cave.

The post has racked up over 5,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

“I’ve been disappointed in this place since I was 6,” one man wrote. “61 years of being let down (pun fully intended). I don’t know why I keep coming back. (I) mean, it just takes forever for anything to change in that hole.”

Park officials responded to the comment and said they’re “happy to be a disappointment.”

Another user commented that they “failed to live up to that title” because they had an amazing visit to the park.

“We’re sorry to have failed you by not failing you enough,” park officials wrote.

Information about Mammoth Cave National Park can be found here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



