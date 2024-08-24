Car reportedly hit by train in Butler County

TRENTON — A car was reportedly hit by a train in Butler County on Saturday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. at the Pierson Road railroad crossing near Riverside Drive in Trenton.

First responders and investigators are on the scene, Trenton Police dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7.

Information about any injuries was not immediately made available.

This is a developing story and we will update this story as we learn more.

