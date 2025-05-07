Canoer killed in alligator attack on Florida lake

FLORIDA — A woman is dead after an alligator attack in Florida on Tuesday.
Polk County Sheriff’s deputies told our sister WFTV-TV in Orlando that they received a call at 4:05 p.m. to assist the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission regarding an alligator attack.
It happened at Lake Kissimmee State Park.
Deputies said two people were canoeing on a lake when the incident happened.
WFTV says the woman later recovered from the water and was declared dead.
The incident remains under investigation.
