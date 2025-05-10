4.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Tennessee, felt in Ohio

TENNESSEE — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in eastern Tennessee just after 9 a.m.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the earthquake happened in Greenback, Tennessee.

Greenback is approximately 332 miles away from Dayton, Ohio.

USGS maps show that some people in Ohio felt this earthquake.

Ohioans in the following areas reported feeling the earthquake:

Cincinnati, Hamilton County

Ashville, Pickaway County

Nelsonville, Athens County

New Lexington, Perry County

Columbus, Franklin County

Powell, Delaware County

New Richmond, Clermont County

Ripley, Brown County

Portsmouth, Scioto County

