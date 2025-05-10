4.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Tennessee, felt in Ohio

TENNESSEE — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in eastern Tennessee just after 9 a.m.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the earthquake happened in Greenback, Tennessee.
Greenback is approximately 332 miles away from Dayton, Ohio.
USGS maps show that some people in Ohio felt this earthquake.
Ohioans in the following areas reported feeling the earthquake:
- Cincinnati, Hamilton County
- Ashville, Pickaway County
- Nelsonville, Athens County
- New Lexington, Perry County
- Columbus, Franklin County
- Powell, Delaware County
- New Richmond, Clermont County
- Ripley, Brown County
- Portsmouth, Scioto County
