3 inmates escape custody in Warren County; 2 located, 1 still at large

WARREN COUNTY — Three inmates escaped custody in Warren County Friday evening.

Around 9:09 p.m. Friday, three inmates escaped from the Community Correctional Center located on State Route 63 in Turtlecreek Township, Warren County.

26-year-old Isaiah Youngblood, 28-year-old Terry Akers, and 45-year-old Shaun Birgel escaped from a fenced-in area of the facility.

They were last seen on foot near SR 63 toward I-75, according to a release sent by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Akers and Birgel were located by Middletown Police shortly after the escape and are back in custody. Youngblood remains at large.

The Community Correctional Center did not report any information that indicates that Youngblood presents a threat to the public.

However, if you see Youngblood you should immediately report it to law enforcement officers by calling 911.

You can also reach out to the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525 to provide immediate information regarding Isaiah, or e-mail crimetips@wcsooh.org.

Isaiah Youngblood Youngblood remains at large.

