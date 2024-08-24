14-year-old dead after dirt bike crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 14-year-old is dead after a dirt bike crash in Darke County on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 11:57 a.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to the 9100 block of State Route 121 on reports of a dirt bike crash.

The spokesperson said a preliminary investigation found that Wyatt Reese, 14, of Bradford was driving north in a side ditch along SR-121 at the time of the crash.

Reese lost control and hit a utility pole. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The spokesperson said Reese was ejected from the dirt bike.

Reese died from his injuries on scene of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.

