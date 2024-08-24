Country Concert co-founder dies; remembered as ‘the glue and compass’

FORT LORAMIE — The woman behind the biggest country music festival in the Miami Valley has died.

Country Concert co-founder Mary Jo Barhorst died Thursday festival officials shared on social media. She was 84.

Barhorst and her husband, Mike, co-founded Country Concert at Hickory Hills Lakes in 1981. He preceded her in death in 2017.

“We want to thank her for showing us how to welcome everyone with a warm smile, be kind to each other & enjoy life! She was the glue and compass to Dad’s drive and energy. They shared a vision & dream that continues today,” the post stated. “We thank her for teaching us by example to operate Country Concert and live life with caring compassion & treat everyone like family.”

Organizers said the Barhorst and County Concert family will carry on their tradition of operating the music festival to honor Mary Jo and Mike’s wishes.

“Thanks for the memories & we look forward to continuing the tradition and making many more memories with you in their honor!” the post read.

