‘We can’t find him;’ 911 call details moment crews were called to water rescue at Madison Lakes

TROTWOOD — Search and rescue crews spent the day looking for a man who disappeared while swimming across Madison Lake on Saturday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Trotwood Fire Department crews responded to reports of a water rescue at Madison Lakes Park on Olive Road around 12:25 p.m.

Crews resumed their search before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Family members shared photos of the man who they identified as Luis Fernando Montes Padilla Hondureño, 19, Sunday afternoon.

Trotwood Fire Department Public Information Officer Ralph Bowman said crews learned a man was swimming in the lake with three friends and never resurfaced.

“They were all here together, said that their friend was swimming behind them, when they got to shore, they turned around and he was gone,” Bowman said.

Newly obtained 911 calls detail the moments the group realized their friend was no longer behind them.

“He’s not coming up above water and we can’t find him,” the caller said. “We have been looking for the past ten minutes.”

Bowman said people frequently spend time around Madison Lakes, but it is dangerous to go in the water.

“It’s dangerous to swim and jumping around the cliffs is dangerous,” Bowman said.

News Center 7 crews saw multiple ‘no swimming’ signs posted around the lake on Saturday.

Bowman said drownings at Madison Lakes happen every year.

“There are currents through this lake and the lake is also very deceiving. A lot of folks think that they can swim from one side to the other. That is one of the narratives that we have every time we come here... You get tired, and then they sink,” he said.

Trotwood search and rescue crews, members of the WPAFB Fire Department Dive Rescue Team, and other first responders spent hours on Saturday and Sunday looking for the man.

“I stress to everyone, that there is no swimming at Madison Lakes. There’s fishing at Madison Lakes, but no swimming at Madison Lakes and every year, this is why there’s no swimming, because we are always having issues like this,” Bowman said.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said crews wrapped up the search around 6 p.m., but it is unclear whether they will continue searching Monday.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Trotwood Fire Department for more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

