Water rescue underway at Madison Lakes

TROTWOOD — A water rescue is happening in Trotwood after someone went missing while swimming.
A male who was in the water at Madison Lakes Park on Olive Road was reported missing around 12:25 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Crews are actively on the scene searching for the individual.
We have a crew on the scene, working to learn more. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
