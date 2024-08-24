Water rescue underway at Madison Lakes

TROTWOOD — A water rescue is happening in Trotwood after someone went missing while swimming.

A male who was in the water at Madison Lakes Park on Olive Road was reported missing around 12:25 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Crews are actively on the scene searching for the individual.

We have a crew on the scene, working to learn more. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

