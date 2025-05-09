Police respond after threat made at Greene County school

FAIRBORN — A student made a threat at Fairborn High School Friday, according to a note sent to families.

The Fairborn Police Department was informed of the incident, and provided the note for parents and guardians.

According to police, a student threatened to harm other students at the high school Friday.

“The student involved has been identified,” Fairborn Schools said in their note. “We are working in coordination with school administration to address the situation thoroughly and appropriately.”

Police say they are committed to the safety of the school and keeping the community informed of such incidents.

