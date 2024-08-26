Crews continue search for missing swimmer at Madison Lakes

TROTWOOD — Crews are continuing their search for a 19-year-old who went missing while swimming at Madison Lakes.
Around 8:12 a.m. Monday Trotwood Fire crews continued their search for the man who was identified as Luis Fernando Montes Padilla Hondureño, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Hondureño disappeared while swimming across Madison Lake on Saturday.
Trotwood fire was originally called out around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday and continued their search just after 8 a.m. on Sunday.
