Crews continue search for missing swimmer at Madison Lakes

TROTWOOD — Crews are continuing their search for a 19-year-old who went missing while swimming at Madison Lakes.

Around 8:12 a.m. Monday Trotwood Fire crews continued their search for the man who was identified as Luis Fernando Montes Padilla Hondureño, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Hondureño disappeared while swimming across Madison Lake on Saturday.

Trotwood fire was originally called out around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday and continued their search just after 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Luis Fernando Montes Padilla Hondureño (Family members)

