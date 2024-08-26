1 dead after gas station shooting in Ohio

PADDOCK HILLS — A person is dead after a gas station shooting in Ohio early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Reading Road in Paddock Hills on reports of a shooting at 3 a.m., according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Police found the victim shot behind the counter.

Medics transported the person to an area hospital and pronounced dead, officers told WXIX TV.

Two people have been detained.

The shooting remains under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



