Last Macy’s in the Dayton area up for sale

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Macy’s at the Dayton Mall is up for sale.

The 263,566 square retail building went up on the market on April 29, according to a listing on LoopNet.

Last year, Macy’s announced plans to close 65 stores by the end of 2025.

Macy’s closed its location at the Fairfield Commons Mall in March.

The location at the Dayton Mall was the last in the region.

The next closest location is in the Kenwood Towne Center.

