Death warrant signed for convicted serial killer from Hamilton, Glen Rogers

TAMPA, Florida — Florida’s governor signed the death warrant for a convicted serial killer from Hamilton, known as the Casanova Killer and the Cross Country Killer, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Glen Rogers, 62, was convicted of murder in Florida and California and has suspected killings in Ohio, Mississippi and Louisiana. He is set to die by lethal injection on May 15 at the Florida State Prison, WCPO says.

Rogers is suspected of killing Mark Peters, who went missing from Hamilton in October 1993. Peters was found tied to a chair in a cabin in Kentucky that belonged to the Rogers family, according to WCPO.

The killing that led to the signing of Rogers’ death warrant was the November 1995 murder of Tina Cribbs in a motel bathroom in Tampa, WCPO says. Rogers was convicted of killing Cribbs and stealing her car, and sentenced to death in 1997.

Rogers received another death sentence in 1999 from California, according to WCPO. Rogers was convicted in the killing of Sandra Gallagher in 1995, WCPO says.

Rogers has claimed in the past to have killed over 70 people, but later he recanted and said it was a joke and he never killed anyone, WCPO says.

