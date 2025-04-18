Dayton Italian sports pub announces reopening after brief closure

RIVERSIDE — A local Italian sports pub has announced it is open again.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Old Dayton Pizza will said they would be closing Feb. 10, but after two months, they are back open.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway is BACK! Bigger and Better Than Ever,” Riverside Hideaway posted on social media.

According to comments made by Riverside Hideaway’s social media, they are back to their original set up, plus additional attractions.

The restaurant describes itself as a “fun time sports bar/Italian Pub” with “locally sourced shenanigans paired with pizza.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group