Ohio student arrested after assaulting teacher, another student with Stanley cup, police say

AKRON — Police said officers arrested a student Thursday after she assaulted a teacher and another student.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Akron police said the 16-year-old hit the teacher and the student in the head with a Stanley cup during a fight, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

Officers said the fight broke out just before the start of school between the students, 15 and 16, inside the girls’ restroom.

TRENDING STORIES:

When the teacher, 55, entered the bathroom to break up the fight, police say the 16-year-old hit the others in the head with the Stanley cup.

The teacher had to go to the hospital for treatment.

The teen is facing felonious assault and disorderly conduct charges.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group