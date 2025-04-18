Longtime Kings Island roller coaster gets new name honoring Cincinnati

MASON — A longtime roller coaster at Kings Island has gotten a new name with a nod to Cincinnati.

As reported Friday morning on News Center 7 Daybreak, the Backlot Stunt Coaster has been renamed the “Queen City Stunt Coaster.”

The new name comes as the ride prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary this season.

Along with the new name, the ride now also features the Cincinnati skyline and iconic landmarks.

Riders get to star in their own stunt car race, now through the streets of Cincinnati.

The Queen City Stunt Coaster is 1,960 feet long and starts off by accelerating from 0 to 40 mph in three seconds.

It takes about two minutes to ride.

When it opened in May 2005, it was called “The Italian Job.” In 2008, it was renamed the Backout Stunt Coaster.

