Customer complaints lead to fuel quality investigation at local gas stations

By WHIO Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Customers complain that their cars stopped working after getting gas from two area gas stations.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins speaks with the county auditor who says that water has leaked into the gas tanks LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

“We’re testing that when you pump a gallon of gas, you get a gallon of gas,” Karl Keith, auditor for Montgomery County, said. “We do not have the authority in Ohio to check for what we call ‘fuel quality,’ water in the tank, sediment in the tank, dirt, low octane levels.”

Keith says he is investigating complaints from a Sunoco station in West Carrollton and another in Farmersville.

“When we have a complaint from a consumer, we go out and check to see what the situation was, and we could verify that there were higher level of water in that underground storage tank,” Keith said.

Keith emphasized the importance of customers speaking up, because some gas station workers may not realize that water can leak into their tanks.

“It’s really difficult for consumers to notice anything unusual about the situation. But if you do have a problem, you definitely want to go back to the stations and alert them and issue a complaint,” Keith said.

