FSU shooter accused of killing 2, injuring 6 identified as deputy’s son

Two people are dead and six people were transported to the hospital after a shooting on Florida State University’s campus on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED>> 2 people were killed and at least 5 wounded in Florida State shooting

FSU Police Chief Jason Trumbower said in a news conference that the two people who were killed were not students, but their names have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspected shooter has been identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a Leon County Sheriff deputy and student at Florida State University. Ikner was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are unknown at this time.

The sheriff confirmed that a service weapon, which Ikner had access to, was found at the scene of the shooting, according to WSB in Atlanta.

Ikner had participated in training programs that were offered by the sheriff’s office, WSB says.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group