‘Be proactive;’ Community members gather to discuss solutions to prevent youth gun violence

SPRINGFIELD — Amid a push across several Miami Valley communities to eliminate gun violence involving children and teens, community members gathered in Springfield Thursday to discuss solutions.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz visited Clark State College to speak with the community members who attended about their goals and concerns for the youth in their community. Hear what differences they’re hoping to make LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The Clark County Department of Job and Family Services and the Clark County Advocacy Center hosted a conference focused on gun violence and youth Thursday as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The conference was held at the Hollenbeck-Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center on the Clark State College campus in Springfield.

“Hopefully today, we can be proactive and talk to our youth, see what’s going on with them, put your cell phone down, have a conversation, and listen because they will tell you if you’re actively listening,” Director of the Clark County Child Advocacy Center Shelby Lowe said.

