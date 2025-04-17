Explosion reported in Richmond neighborhood; police asking people to avoid the area

RICHMOND — First responders are on the scene of a reported explosion in Richmond.

A Wayne County dispatcher confirmed there was “some sort of explosion” in the area of the 100 block of Randolph Street.

Richmond Police said they were on the scene of a structure fire and are asking people to avoid the area.

There is a school around the block from the scene. Police said they’ve alerted the school and that there’s “no danger to the children at this time.”

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

