Popular beach spot ‘can no longer be a Spring Break town,’ police chief says

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL — A popular spring break location wants travelers to go somewhere else.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez told our sister station, WSB TV in Atlanta, that they are not happy with the behavior of some visitors.

He added that Panama City Beach, “can no longer be a Spring Break town.”

Talamantez told WSB that he saw many instances of people firing gunshots over “social media drama.”

“I’m not willing to risk the safety of our city to hold onto something that no longer works,” Talamantez said. “Our law enforcement officers should not be expected to shoulder the burden of an event that no longer aligns with the values or vision of this community.”

Talamantez added that “Panama City Beach is a safe, family-focused community,” WSB reports.

“We’ve worked too hard to build that, and I won’t let a group of criminals destroy it,” he said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has also increased its efforts to stop the influx of vacationers and violence during the spring.

They said they are focused on travelers who bring guns, start fights, or disrupt the community.

