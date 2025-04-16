Man accused of shooting, killing man outside of bar; Defense says prosecutors have wrong guy

DAYTON — A man is accused of shooting and killing a man outside a bar last year.

Now his lawyer isn’t sure police and prosecutors have the right guy.

The deadly shooting happened in March 2024 at Partner’s near Shroyer and Patterson.

The suspect ran away before police showed up.

Aaron Tigner was rushed to the hospital but died.

Police arrested Deniro Barker a month later.

In court, Dayton Homicide Detective Angela Woodie told jurors that they painstakingly gathered video and picture evidence along with witness statements.

The detective said all the information led to Barker.

“Discovered he had a car registered to him that happened to be a Silver Audi and that he lived at an address, 517 Windham, that was close in proximity where the shooting occurred,” Woodie said.

Prosecutors showed the jury several videos from nearby businesses that showed what they claim is Barker’s car going back and forth to the bar in the minutes the night before the deadly shooting.

Barker’s lawyer, Dennis Lieberman, said the timing is not right for his client to have managed to commit the crime.

He also insisted photo lineups police used were badly compromised.

Lieberman insisted some eyewitnesses had their objectivity clouded by pictures of Barker on social media.

The prosecution wrapped up its case.

The defense may or may not put Barker on the stand; closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

