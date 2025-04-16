Township suing fiscal officer after allegedly trying to purchase gold coins

MIAMI TWP., Montgomery County — A local township is suing their fiscal officer after he allegedly tried to purchase gold coins with township money.

The legal complaint says Robert Matthews abused his role as the Miami Township fiscal officer by liquidating the township’s investments, attempting to spend millions of township money on gold coins and attempting to fire the finance director.

The township’s finance director, Clay McCord, prevented the purchase of gold coins.

The complaint states that Matthews believes he was authorized to make these decisions and spends the township’s funds because of his role as fiscal officer.

The complaint details the gold coin transactions, which say Matthews spent $9.7 million on $9.3 million worth of gold coins.

Matthews was elected to the Miami Township Board of Trustees in November 2023 and took office in April 2024. He previously served as a trustee from 2014-2017, according to the township’s website.

The township filed for an injunction against Matthews, in order to keep him from causing further harm, they say.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Board of Trustees for comment.

