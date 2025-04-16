Motorcyclist with child passenger flees from police

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A motorcyclist with a child passenger fled from Ohio police officers.
The Richmond Heights Police Department shared photos on Facebook of a motorcyclist with a child riding with them.
The motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed, according to the post.
“What’s worse than fleeing from police at a high rate of speed? How about fleeing from police at a high rate of speed on your motorcycle, with a young child on the back,” the post read.
Police said they “would like to have a word” with the motorcyclist.
