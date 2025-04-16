Former Kettering Schools administrator accused of sex crime involving a student learns sentence

KETTERING — A former Kettering City School District administrator accused of sexual battery involving a relationship with a student nearly a dozen years ago has learned his sentence.

Joey Irwin, 56, of Franklin Township, was sentenced on Tuesday to serve eight weekends in the Montgomery County Jail, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition to that, he received up to five years of community control sanctions and was designated a Tier I sex offender, which requires annual registration of his address for 15 years.

Irwin pleaded guilty last month to a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition via a bill of information.

As News Center 7 previously reported, he was originally indicted in March 2024 on two counts of felony sexual battery.

Irwin was employed by the district as a network administrator at Fairmont High School approximately 11 to 12 years ago when he and the student, who was 18 at the time, were involved in an inappropriate relationship.

The district confirmed last year that he had resigned from his position on March 12, 2024.

