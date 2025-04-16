Former FC Cincinnati star dies after reportedly falling from building

CHINA — The soccer world is mourning the unexpected death of a former FC Cincinnati player.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Aaron Boupendza died after falling from a building in China, according to a statement from the Gabonaise Football Federation.

WLWT TV in Cincinnati reports that Boupendza fell from the 11th floor of his building in China.

TRENDING STORIES:

FC Cincinnati acquired him from the Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab FC in June 2023.

MLS terminated the contract in August 2024.

Turkiye Today, a Turkish news group, reports that the Chinese police have launched an investigation into Boupendza’s death.

Fox 19 reports that Boupendza plays for Chinese Super League club Zhejiang FC.

We will update this story.

Aaron Boupendza Photo contributed by FC Cincinnati website (FC Cincinnati website /FC Cincinnati website)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group