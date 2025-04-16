2 Miami Valley shopping malls facing major changes

MIAMI VALLEY — Two local shopping staples may soon see big changes

We break down those changes and how shoppers feel about the moves today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, property records show Elder-Beerman was sold for $2.5 million at the Dayton Mall.

Miamisburg Springboro Mall Anchor LLC bought the former Elder-Beerman on April 10 after being a staple in the Miami Valley for 100 years.

“It would be great to see this place hopping again,” said Rich Coldwell. “I’m kind of old school, if I buy something, I want to try it on.”

The Elder-Beerman stores closed in 2018 after its parent company declared bankruptcy.

In addition, the Mall at Fairfield Commons is also for sale.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Washington Prime Group (WPG) is selling this mall and other malls in Ohio and Indiana.

A company spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7 that it plans to sell the remainder of its properties as part of its “multi-year journey.”

We will update this story.

