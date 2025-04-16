Paper mill closing after over 200 years in Ohio; almost 800 workers impacted

CHILLICOTHE — A historic paper mill is set to close in Ohio.

Pixelle Solutions announced Tuesday that the Chillicothe paper mill will be closing, according to the company.

Ross Bushnell, president and CEO of Pixelle Specialty Solutions, said it was “an extremely difficult decision.”

“We value our Chillicothe team and the contributions they have made to Pixelle,” he said. “While this step is necessary for our long-term strategic goals, our priority at the moment is to support our employees with care and transparency throughout this transition. We are committed to providing the resources and assistance they need while also ensuring continuity for our customers until the closure is complete.”

Our news partner WBNS in Columbus reports that workers reportedly received notifications with individual timelines for the closure. About 800 employees will be out of a job.

The company said the closure process is expected to be done in the next few weeks.

Mike Throne, President and CEO of Chillicothe Ross Chamber of Commerce, said that paper-making has been a cornerstone of the Ross County economy for 215 years.

“This announcement brings profound sadness and significant uncertainty to the dedicated individuals and families who have poured their hearts and souls into the mill for so long,” he said. “The thought of the impact on these employees, our neighbors, and our friends weighs heavily on us. Their years of hard work, loyalty, and the skills they have honed within those walls are deeply valued and will not be forgotten. We extend our deepest gratitude for their unwavering commitment to our community.”

The company says it will move most of its operations to Pennsylvania.

The mill is one of Ohio’s oldest industrial landmarks.

