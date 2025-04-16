1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at area apartment complex

WILMINGTON, Clinton County — One person is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in Clinton County Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson from the Wilmington Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting occurred at 1183 Brownberry Drive in Wilmington at approximately 7:49 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, police found a female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene, according to the spokesperson.

Officers took a male subject into custody on scene.

“We are working to identify the victim positively and are withholding the names of both the victim and the suspect at this time,” Wilmington Police Department Chief Robert Wilson said. “This remains an active investigation, and we appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we gather all necessary information.”

This shooting remains under investigation by the Wilmington Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (937)-382-3833.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group