18-year-old dies after being dragged from car following robbery; 3 teens facing charges

TOLEDO — Three teenagers have been charged with murder after an 18-year-old was dragged from a vehicle during a robbery.

The two 17-year-olds and 16-year-old were arrested, Toledo police told CBS-affaliate WTOL.

According to a police report, Joaquin Simmons, 18, met with the 16-year-old just before 4:15 p.m. on March 29 to sell shoes.

The teens attempted to rob Simmons, according to police.

Simmons held onto the 16-year-old’s vehicle and was dragged several blocks.

Simmons was found in the roadway and taken to the hospital, where he died on April 2.

Simmons was a student at Woodward High School.

