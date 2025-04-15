18-year-old dies after being dragged from car following robbery; 3 teens facing charges

TOLEDO — Three teenagers have been charged with murder after an 18-year-old was dragged from a vehicle during a robbery.
The two 17-year-olds and 16-year-old were arrested, Toledo police told CBS-affaliate WTOL.
According to a police report, Joaquin Simmons, 18, met with the 16-year-old just before 4:15 p.m. on March 29 to sell shoes.
The teens attempted to rob Simmons, according to police.
Simmons held onto the 16-year-old’s vehicle and was dragged several blocks.
Simmons was found in the roadway and taken to the hospital, where he died on April 2.
Simmons was a student at Woodward High School.
