Police called to hospital after person walks in with reported gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police were called to a local hospital early Tuesday morning after someone walked in with an alleged gunshot wound, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton police responded to Miami Valley Hospital just after midnight.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspected drunk driver accused of ramming into police cruisers during chase arrested
- Man brings $32 million tax refund check to Ohio; the check was real, his story was not
- Ohio man dies during visit to the dentist’s office
The dispatch supervisor said crews received reports that a female showed up with a gunshot wound to her hand.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group