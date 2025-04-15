Police called to hospital after person walks in with reported gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police were called to a local hospital early Tuesday morning after someone walked in with an alleged gunshot wound, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police responded to Miami Valley Hospital just after midnight.

The dispatch supervisor said crews received reports that a female showed up with a gunshot wound to her hand.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

