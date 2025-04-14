Ohio man dies during visit to the dentist’s office

ALLEN COUNTY, Indiana — An Ohio man died during a dental procedure in Indiana last month, according to TV stations WANE-15 and WPTA-21.

Larry Lewis, 62, of Haviland, Ohio, experienced cardiopulmonary arrest while sedated for a procedure at a dentist’s office on March 13, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Both stations report that staff tried to resuscitate Lewis until EMS arrived and took over.

Medics took Lewis to a hospital when his condition declined, according to both stations.

Lewis was taken to hospice on March 25 and died the next day.

The coroner’s office said the cause and manner of his death are pending.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate this death.

