Man named Cocaine threatens Subway employees with a knife, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Deputies said a man was arrested for threatening employees inside a Subway sandwich shop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials said Edward Cocaine and a friend went to a local Subway for lunch when an argument happened, according to our sister station at WFTV.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the argument between Cocaine and the employees, he brandished a knife and threatened them, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Cocaine faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

“Clearly this guy, Edward Cocaine, (and yes that’s his real name) doesn’t know that in Brevard County, if you Mess Around you’re gonna Find Out…the hard way,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey on his social media account.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group