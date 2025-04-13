Man accused of threatening person with gun inside Ohio restaurant arrested

TOLEDO — A 42-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a person with a loaded gun inside an Ohio restaurant on Friday, according to WTOL-11 and WTVG-13.

The incident occurred inside a restaurant at 139 S Huron Street. WTOL-11 reported that both the Souk and Sabira restaurants are located here.

Matthew Exon, 42, allegedly went inside with a loaded gun, pointed it at the victim, and tried to shoot, both stations report.

The gun didn’t fire becuase the safety was still on.

As Exon tried to remove the safety, people in the restaurant tackled him, according to both stations.

Toledo police said Exon was served two alcoholic drinks at the restaurant before the incident occurred.

Officers arrested Exon and booked him into the Lucas County Jail.

He is facing preliminary charges of felonious assault, attempt to commit an offence, inducing panic, and using weapons while intoxicated, according to jail records.

Resturant group Culinary Mavericks owns both restaurants. The company released a statement regarding the incident to WTOL-11 Saturday afternoon.

“We are deeply grateful for the swift and courageous actions taken by our team, our patrons, and the Toledo Police Department in response to an isolated domestic incident which occurred at one of our establishments on Friday evening. Thanks to their quick intervention, the situation was resolved. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff are always our highest priority. We are fully cooperating with local authorities as they continue their investigation. Out of respect for the individuals involved and the ongoing legal process, we will not be commenting further at this time. All inquiries should be directed to the Toledo Police Department.” — A spokesperson for Culinary Mavericks said

