2 dead, 2 others injured after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash in Clark County Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10:54 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to reports of a crash on East County Line Road in Urbana.

TRENDING STORIES:

An OSHP Sergeant told News Center 7 crews on scene that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two people, a male and a female, were killed in the crash, according to the sergeant.

Another person was taken to an area hospital via CareFlight with serious injuries.

All three were in the same vehicle, according to the sergeant.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows that one vehicle went left of center, and speed and alcohol are believed to be factors, according to the sergeant.

Troopers are still on scene investigating the crash, and will provide more information at a later time.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group