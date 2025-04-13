Handmade explosive found after detonation in area township, FBI investigating

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A handmade explosive detonated Saturday morning in Miami Township, according to a post by the Miami Township Fire Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The department responded to reports of smoke near the 5000 block of East Miami River Road, the department says. There were also reports of a loud explosion in the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators found a handmade explosive device in a wooded area that had detonated, according to the department.

The FBI and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group