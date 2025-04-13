Handmade explosive found after detonation in area township, FBI investigating

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A handmade explosive detonated Saturday morning in Miami Township, according to a post by the Miami Township Fire Department.
The department responded to reports of smoke near the 5000 block of East Miami River Road, the department says. There were also reports of a loud explosion in the area.
Investigators found a handmade explosive device in a wooded area that had detonated, according to the department.
The FBI and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
