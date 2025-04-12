Hearse driver arrested after police pursuit

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A man driving a hearse was arrested Friday after a police pursuit in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

A trooper spotted the hearse, which had flashing red and white lights, traveling the wrong way on Sagamore Parkway.

According to police, the driver crossed back into the correct lanes, but disregarded a red light. At this time, the trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, 39-year-old Herman Gray, did not pull over.

The trooper pursued the hearse across Lafayette, where it stopped at an intersection, police say.

Gray ignored commands from troopers, but was safely taken into custody, according to police.

Gray was transported to the local jail and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Resisting Law Enforcement and Lend/Permit Use of a Driver’s License.

