Tennessee man wanted on parole violation for manslaughter arrested in local community

CELINA, Mercer County — Authorities arrested a wanted Tennessee man in Mercer County on Tuesday, according to the Celina Police Department.

Police received information that Colton Perryman, 25, of Tennessee, was at a Taco Bell around 4 p.m.

Perryman was wanted by the state of Tennessee for a parole violation connected to voluntary manslaughter charges, according to the department.

Officers found Perryman “a short time later,” confirmed his identity and arrested him.

According to the department, Perryman was also wanted on an outstanding theft warrant from Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

He was booked into the Mercer County, pending extradition to Tennessee.

