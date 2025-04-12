Over 800 volunteers cleaning up trash along Darke Co. roadways; Drivers asked to be cautious

DARKE COUNTY — Leaders in Darke County are asking drivers to be extra cautious on the roadways this weekend due to the annual trash bash.

The Darke County Solid Waste Management District is holding its 18th trash bash on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 800 volunteers will be picking up trash along 500 miles of roadway from dawn to dusk, according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

The volunteers’ cars will be parked along or near the roads where they working.

Whittaker said volunteers will be wearing green safety-colored shirts to increase visibility.

Drivers are asked to pay attention to volunteers working near the road and to slow down.

Whittaker reminds drivers to always wear a seat belt and look both ways before passing through an intersection.

“Let’s all work together to make Darke County roadways safe for volunteers and other motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists,” Whittaker said.

